Kapil Sharma made a delightful appearance on the ramp accompanied by his adorable daughter. The heart-warming moment has left everyone in awe.

Comedian Kapil Sharma's adorable three-year-old daughter, Anayra Sharma, stole the show as she made her debut on the ramp alongside her doting father. The father-daughter duo left fans mesmerised with their heart-warming presence at the Beti fashion show, a significant event aimed at promoting girl-child education. Anayra's radiant smile illuminated the runway as she confidently strutted hand-in-hand with her father, captivating the audience with her innocent charm.

Adorable Duo: Kapil Sharma and his 3-year-old daughter Anayra shine on the ramp; watch

The Beti fashion show, conceptualised by Anu Ranjan, the founder of NGO Beti, serves as a platform to raise awareness about the importance of educating and empowering the girl child. The event, held at a prestigious venue, attracted a star-studded guest list, with renowned celebrities and influential personalities gracing the occasion to support this noble cause.

As Anayra Sharma made her way down the ramp, clad in a cute black ensemble, the crowd couldn't help but shower her with adoration and applause. The little fashionista effortlessly charmed everyone with her confidence and delightful presence. Kapil Sharma, a doting father, beamed with pride as he walked beside his daughter, cherishing this special moment and capturing hearts with their affectionate bond.

Besides Kapil Sharma, comedian Bharti Singh was also seen walking the ramp with her son, Gola. It should be noted that Anu Ranjan organised a fundraiser show in the name of her daughter on Sunday. This show was held on Mother's Day. Several celebrities, including Aakanksha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, and Nia Sharma, participated in this event.

