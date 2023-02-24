Readers would recall that Pathaan featured Tiger aka Salman Khan in an extended cameo and the moment was loved the audiences. The dialogues in the film also indicated that Pathaan will be joining Tiger briefly on the latter’s next mission. Although the makers had hinted on the possibility of this much earlier, even prior to the release of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, now it has not only been confirmed but the superstar has even allotted his dates for the spy actioner Tiger 3 that will once again see Khan reuniting with Zoya aka Katrina Kaif.

SCOOP: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to shoot together for Tiger 3 in April 2023

The success of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) had promoted the makers to take the franchise of the spy-action drama ahead and it will once again have Salman Khan as Tiger and Katrina Kaif as Zoya. And now as per our trade source, it has been confirmed that the scenes of Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3 will be shot in summer. The trade source says, “Watch out for Pathaan’s entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other’s films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres!”

The source added, “Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission.”

As for the film, Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi, who will be a part of the franchise for the first time. The actor will be seen as the antagonist in the film which is slated to release in November 2023.

Readers would be aware that producer Aditya Chopra is currently focusing on creating a spy universe that not only focuses on bringing Pathaan and Tiger together but it will also have Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan’s character from War, joining the spies in defending India from the hands of the enemy forces.

Also Read: Aditya Chopra won’t merge his Dhoom Universe with the Spy Universe

More Pages: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.