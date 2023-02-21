comscore

Last Updated 21.02.2023 | 10:43 AM IST

CONFIRMED: Aditya Chopra won’t merge his Dhoom Universe with the Spy Universe

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Post the success of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, Yash Raj Films has become the talk of the town. In fact, Aditya Chopra who usually stays away from the limelight has been thrust into the spotlight with the success of the Siddharth Anand directorial and the recent Netflix docu-series The Romantics. While the audience continues to patronize Pathaan, reports have surfaced claiming that Aditya Chopra is considering merging two major franchises. As per reports, rumours floating around say that Aditya Chopra will be merging his Dhoom Universe with the Spy Universe. We can assure you that this information is absolutely incorrect.

Dhoom franchise and YRF Spy Universe are now two of the biggest IP’s in the history of Indian cinema and Aditya Chopra, who owns both these IP’s, will never merge the two because he would want to grow them separately. YRF Spy Universe is a world of super spies and Dhoom is the world of anti-establishment anti-heroes. They can’t come together. He will protect the sanctity of these two universes and grow them separately to make them even bigger IP’s in the years to come,” informs a very senior trade source.

Continuing to reason further why both franchises cannot be merged the source adds, “So, no you won’t see any characters from these Universes to overlap in either franchise. Story-wise also it does not make sense at all. So, all this talk is completely baseless that Jai Dixit will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe. No one from Dhoom will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe and vice versa”.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

