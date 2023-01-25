If you watch Pathaan and don't find Salman Khan in the first half of the film, then we advice you to not be disappointed. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively discovered that Salman Khan aka. Tiger makes a smashing entry in the second half of the film to rescue Pathaan aka. Shah Rukh Khan from a goon of Russian mafia.

According to a source close to the development, Salman Khan has an extraordinary screen presence as Tiger in his 15-minute-long action packed extended appearance in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. "From helicopter, to guns and hand to hand combats - you will see Salman Khan acing the space that he excels in to rescue his friend Shah Rukh Khan from tough times of being trapped by Russian Mafia," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The two superstars have a dynamic presence in the film leaving the fans asking for more and more of the two. "And that combo will be back soon in a full-fledged film, as a crossover of Tiger and Pathaan is in the making. The idea of Aditya Chopra is to celebrate two of Hindi Cinema's biggest megastars - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan," the source told us further.

Pathaan is an extension of YRF spy universe that kicked off with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai and War. While it all started with the Salman Khan film, the superstar is now being joined by Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan in this action packed universe, which is undoubtedly the biggest universe of Hindi cinema. Meanwhile, Pathaan has taken an earth-shattering opening at the box office.

