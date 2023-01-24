Actress Kangana Ranaut, after being suspended for two years, is finally back on Twitter. The actress revealed the release date of her upcoming film Emergency via her first tweet after her return.

Kangana’s Twitter account was permanently suspended in May 2021 due to repeated violence. An official from Twitter had said at that time, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service.” The actress had several times posted allegedly hateful and provocative content on her social media account which was not appreciated by many.

However, Kangana has now managed to be back on Twitter. She tweeted, “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here”. Several industry friends and her fans welcomed her back in the comments section.

The actress also made a major announcement regarding the release date of her upcoming project, Emergency. Sharing the BTS video, she tweeted, “And it's a wrap. Emergency filming completed successfully. See you in cinemas on 20th October 2023.”

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency has piqued the curiosity for the film among viewers. The actress, who is also donning the director’s hat, will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Anupam Kher will be portraying the role of the leader JP Narayan. Actor Shreyas Talpade will be essaying the important role of the late politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served three terms as the country’s Prime Minister.

In her pipeline, Kangana also has Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, The Incarnation: Sita, a biopic on Bengali theatre personality Noti Binodini and Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.

