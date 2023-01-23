A few days back, there were reports about the teaser of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan likely to be attached to the print of Shah Rukh Khan’s keenly-awaited upcoming action thriller Pathaan. Now it is official that the audience will get a glimpse of Bhai in the upcoming film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The news is shared by the veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his official Twitter page. He shared an image of the announcement and wrote, “SALMAN KHAN: 'KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN' TEASER WITH ‘PATHAAN’... Teaser of #SalmanKhan's #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan with #Pathaan... #Eid 2023 release.”

Sharing the announcement Salman Khan as well took to social media posting an image saying, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser ab dekho bade parde par on 25th Jan...”

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali but was later changed. Produced by Salman Khan Films, it also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Going by Salman’s look in the film, it is yet another action saga featuring him.

Along with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the audience will also get to see the trailers of the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, with Pathaan.

Produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is an action thriller where SRK’s titular character takes it upon himself to save India from a major terrorist attack. The film will be released in theatres worldwide on January 25.

