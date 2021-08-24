Telugu cinema’s veteran superstar Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan have always been close. In fact when Ramcharan Teja was shooting in Mumbai for his Hindi debut Zanjeer in 2012, Ramcharan’s lunch was sent from Salman Khan’s home every day.

Salman found another way to honour Chiranjeevi. In Dabangg 3 when Salman did his first “item song” entitled ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’, a male version of the popular ‘Munni Badaam Hui’ performed in the first Dabangg film by Malaika Arora,on Salman’s insistence choreographer-director Prabhu Dheva incorporated Chiranjeevi’s celebrated “Veena step” where he glides in the shape of the Indian musical instrument, the Veena.

Then at the 60th birthday bash for Telugu matinee idol Chiranjeevi organized by son Ramcharan Teja at the Park Hyatt in Hyderabad, a very close family-friend of the Chiranjeevi family, Salman Khan flew in from Mumbai on a private jet and had himself a ball. Salman danced to a medley of Chiranjeevi’s hits on stage. Chiranjeevi was thrilled to bits.

And now Salman is all set to make an extended guest appearance in Chiranjeevi’s latest Telugu project. Directed by Mohan Raja, this untitled film is a remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer.

Salman is expected to have a long action sequence alongside Chiranvjeevi.

