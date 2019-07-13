Good News: Sameera Reddy BLESSED with a baby girl

Sameera Reddy has been blessed with a baby girl for the second time and we are so happy for her. The actress has been speaking about body positivity during pregnancy and was all up and about giving interviews, speaking about her journey.

She took to Instagram to share, “Our little angel came this morning. My Baby girl ! Thank you for all the love and blessings. #blessed.”

Sameera married Akshai Varde in 2014 and has a first son with him. Sameera also shot for a yoga video recently. She promoted healthy living and exercise while being pregnant and also made a dialogue about importance of being mentally healthy while being pregnant.

