Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.07.2019 | 8:34 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Good News: Sameera Reddy BLESSED with a baby girl

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sameera Reddy has been blessed with a baby girl for the second time and we are so happy for her. The actress has been speaking about body positivity during pregnancy and was all up and about giving interviews, speaking about her journey.

She took to Instagram to share, “Our little angel came this morning. My Baby girl ! Thank you for all the love and blessings. #blessed.”

Sameera married Akshai Varde in 2014 and has a first son with him. Sameera also shot for a yoga video recently. She promoted healthy living and exercise while being pregnant and also made a dialogue about importance of being mentally healthy while being pregnant.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Our little angel came this morning ????My Baby girl ! Thank you for all the love and blessings ❤️???????? #blessed

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) on

Also Read: Sameera Reddy flaunts her baby bump in bikini in this underwater photoshoot to promote positive body image!

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rangoli Chandel shares letter from advocate…

Alia Bhatt records her first single for…

Congress member Urmila Matondkar demands…

Me Too: Tanushree Dutta files petition to…

After Article 15, Anubhav Sinha to reunite…

SCOOP: Post Malaal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification