The morning came with the saddest news. Film icon Dilip Kumar passed away on the early morning of July 7, 2021 (Wednesday) at the age of 98. The actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai for the past few days.

According to the reports, the doctors have revealed that he suffered from advanced prostate cancer which spread to other organs of his body. A doctor from the hospital said that due to prostate cancer, he had water in the pleural cavity which led to his kidney failure. He required blood transfusion multiple times which the doctors carried out till the last transfusion but it did not help.

While the fluids accumulated in the pleural cavity had to be removed several times, he also suffered a drop in blood pressure and haemoglobin towards the end. Also, cancer spread in his body, it made it even more difficult for the doctors to treat him.

A senior doctor at PD Hinduja Hospital at Khar said that Dilip Kumar was treated at his home by a team of 10 persons under the supervision of Saira Banu and also had a mini-ICU set up. The actor used to go to the hospital for blood transfusion when he complained of breathlessness and dialysis.

Known as the tragedy king in Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar acted in over 65 films in his legendary career. Kumar made his acting debut in 1944 with Jwar Bhata. Three years after, the 1947 drama Jugnu opposite Noor Jehan, was the first major hit for Kumar. He was part of the movies like Daag (1954), Devdas (1955), Azaad (1956), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Dastaan (1972), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986). He was last seen in Qila in 1998.

