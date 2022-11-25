All major multiplex chains of India are delighted by the advance sales of Avatar: The Way Of Water

The extent to which the excitement for Avatar: The Way Of Water has reached can be seen from the impressive advance booking the film is generating. As per 20th Century Studios India, over 15,000 tickets for the film have been already been sold in premium formats in 45 screens in a span of just three days. The advance sales are expected to rise even further as there are still three weeks before the film releases in theatres on 16 December.

Reacting on the news, Kamal Gianchandani. CEO of PVR Pictures, said in a statement, “James Cameron and his films have always created magic on the Indian box office and audiences have been waiting for this spectacle! There has been a massive response on the advance booking even though it is just the premium formats and with all other formats opening today, we are expecting huge numbers ahead!”

“The sequel to Avatar will be a massive family entertainer that people across generations will witness,” said Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer at Inox Leisure Limited. “All our premium format shows across most of the INOX properties have already been sold out, which is excellent news for us. Booking numbers will go up significantly once we open bookings of regular 3D and 2D formats.”

While looking back at the release of the first movie in the franchise, Devang Sampat, CEO of Cinepolis, added, “When Avatar released 13 years ago, we were mesmerised to see the massive response to the film. It was a blockbuster back then and it still is ruling hearts across moviegoers. Our audiences have always showered great love to larger-than-life entertainers and within a day only, we have garnered phenomenal response to the film across India. Do watch the film at Cinépolis Real D 3D – world’s best 3D technology.”

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar had released in 2009 and it starred Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Laz Alonso. The film had become a runaway success globally.

