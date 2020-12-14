It’s Anand hi Anand for bio-pics in Bollywood. Aanand L Rai is to direct a bio-pic on chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, with the active participation of the Grandmaster himself who has given the producers his approval of Rai as director.

Now comes the million-dollar question on the casting. Who will play Vishwanathan in the bio-pic (likely to be titled Grandmaster)?

I hear Aanand Rai has already set his heart on his favourite actor Dhanush. For one, Dhanush is a Tamilian like Vishwanathan. Dhanush is also a big fan of Vishwanathan. It isn’t know if Dhanush knows how to play chess. But even if he doesn’t he’s a method actor, he will learn. Anya Taylor-Joy learnt the game from scratch for the sensational chess series The Queen’s Gambit.

Dhanush was introduced to Hindi cinema by Aanand L Rai in Raanjhana. They professed an undying bromance during that time. Time to resume the brotherly bonding over a game of chess.

