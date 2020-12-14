Bollywood Hungama

Scoop: Dhanush to play Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand?

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

It’s Anand hi Anand for bio-pics in Bollywood. Aanand L Rai is to direct a bio-pic on chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, with the active participation of the Grandmaster himself who has given the producers his approval of Rai as director.

Scoop Dhanush to play Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand

Now comes the million-dollar question on the casting. Who will play Vishwanathan in the bio-pic (likely to be titled Grandmaster)?

I hear Aanand Rai has already set his heart on his favourite actor Dhanush. For one, Dhanush is a Tamilian like Vishwanathan. Dhanush is also a big fan of Vishwanathan. It isn’t know if Dhanush knows how to play chess. But even if he doesn’t he’s a method actor, he will learn. Anya Taylor-Joy learnt the game from scratch for the sensational chess series The Queen’s Gambit.

Dhanush was introduced to Hindi cinema by Aanand L Rai in Raanjhana. They professed an undying bromance during that time. Time to resume the brotherly bonding over a game of chess.

Also Read: Dhanush shares a candid picture from the sets of Atrangi Re as he shoots for the final schedule

