In January 2020, Azure Entertainment and Warner Bros had announced that Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor would headline the cast of the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. In fact, it was reported that Deepika and Rishi would be seen essaying the roles originally played by Anne Hathway and Robert Di Nero. However, post the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, the film’s production had ground to a halt. Now we hear that the makers of the film are set on reviving the project and have even roped in Amitabh Bachchan for the film.

Commenting on the production of the film, a source close to the development says, “The Hindi remake of The Intern hit a massive roadblock with demise of Rishi Kapoor. This suddenly meant that the venture was missing a crucial member of the cast, and the makers had to re-analyse the casting. Though it has taken a while, the makers of The Intern remake have now locked Amitabh Bachchan for the project and are looking to resume the shoot soon.” Ask for more details about the same and the source adds, “Amitabh Bachchan has been cast to reprise the role that would have been played by Rishi Kapoor. Though it is unclear when the film will finally commence shooting, talks are on with the cast members to finalize dates.”

Interestingly, The Intern remake is a part of a strategic partnership between Warner Bros and Azure Entertainment to jointly develop, produce and distribute key titles from the coveted Warner Bros library including the Hindi adaptation of Infernal Affairs on which the Academy Award winning, Martin Scorsese directed The Departed was based.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor to act in the Hindi remake of The Intern

More Pages: The Intern Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.