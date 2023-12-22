comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu to go off air; Karanvir Bohra CONFIRMS!

The sequel of Saubhagyavati Bhava is airing on Star Bharat.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The sequel of the 2011 series Saubhagyavati Bhava titled Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu, premiered in September this year. However, it seems the sequel did not manage to create the same essence again as the show will, reportedly go off-air soon. If a report by Times of India is something to go by then, Amandeep Sidhu, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Karanvir Bohra’s show will go off air to make way for the new launches.

A source close to the show told the portal, "Today the cast is shooting for its last sequence and wrapping up." Having said that it is worth mentioning here that recently Rohit Roy has joined the cast and the audience loved his track.

In fact, Karanvir Bohra has also confirmed the news in his latest Instagram post. In the video post, Karanvir can be seen meeting and extending war hugs to teh cast and crew of  Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu. In the caption, Bohra wrote, “Made such a beautiful family on the sets of #saubhagyavatibhava will miss all you guys so so so much.” He has uploaded the entire video on his YouTube channel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karanvir???? (@karanvirbohra)

Reacting to the post, Amandeep Sidhu commented, “will miss you the most / One of the best things this show gave me.” Meanwhile, heartbroken fans also expressed their disappointment in the comments section. “This is not expected @karanvirbohra / it's too early,” wrote an IG user while another added, “This is not done not so cool you people played with our feelings.”

Also Read: Rohit Roy says he never “deliberately distanced” himself from television, ahead of his return with Saubhagyavati Bhava; shares details of his character

