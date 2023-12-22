The much-awaited film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was finally released today in cinemas across the world after making a lot of noise not just over its content and star cast but also issues related to show sharing. Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan, the action entertainer is directed by Prashanth Neel and Hombale Films of KGF fame. As a result, the hype was tremendous resulting in a huge start down South and a decent start in the Hindi-speaking markets.

REVEALED: Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’s sequel to be called Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam

As the name suggests, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was the first part with a sequel promised by the makers even before its release. As expected, it has come to light that the first part ends by mentioning the name of the sequel. The next installment will be called Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is set in a city named Khansaar populated by dangerous anti-social elements and is also a story of friendship. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films confirmed that when the final product couldn’t get ready by September 28 as scheduled, the film was shifted to December 22 due to astrological reasons. Hence, while Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki and the Hollywood superhero film Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom released on December 21, the makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire didn’t prepone their date.

In the same interview, Vijay Kiragandur also clarified that the underperformance of lead actor Prabhas’ recent films doesn’t bother them, “We don’t see one or two failures of a star as a reference. We take the success stories as a reference instead and make movies. We hope Salaar will become a blockbuster. His films might not have worked but look at the first-day figures. Nobody has got that kind of an opening in India that Prabhas sir’s movies get.”

