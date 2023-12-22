comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.12.2023 | 12:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Akshay Kumar to mentor Ananya Panday in The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar to mentor Ananya Panday in The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair

en Bollywood News Akshay Kumar to mentor Ananya Panday in The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair
By Subhash K. Jha -

Our A-list superstars could well be setting a new trend in gender dynamics, if they so wished. It was Shah Rukh Khan whom we first saw mentoring, rather than romancing, Alia Bhatt in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi. Now seven years later, Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday share a mentor-pupil relationship in Karan Johar’s The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair.

Akshay Kumar to mentor Ananya Panday in The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair

Akshay Kumar to mentor Ananya Panday in The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair

The biopic, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, features Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Nair famously took on the British empire in a case against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Said a source close to the project, “Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday play lawyers. Akshay plays a senior and highly respected lawyer while Ananya is just starting out and looks up to Akshay for guidance. There is no romantic interest between the two.”

Akshay was last seen in Tinu Suresh Desai’s Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, which released in October. The film was based on the herculean efforts of Jaswant Singh Gill who saved a large number of miners trapped in a flooded mine in Raniganj in 1989. Akshay played the character of Gill while the film also starred Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra and Kumud Mishra. The movie recently started streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar shoots for Karan Johar’s next The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair; Ananya Panday dons professional look for lawyer’s role, watch videos

More Pages: The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan becomes brand ambassador for…

Deepika Padukone becomes the brand…

Union minister hosts special screening of…

Shaan's track ‘Durr Kahi Durr’ has been…

BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA IMPACT: Salaar set for…

MD of PVR Inox - Ajay Bijli turns singer for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification