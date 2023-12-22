Our A-list superstars could well be setting a new trend in gender dynamics, if they so wished. It was Shah Rukh Khan whom we first saw mentoring, rather than romancing, Alia Bhatt in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi. Now seven years later, Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday share a mentor-pupil relationship in Karan Johar’s The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair.

Akshay Kumar to mentor Ananya Panday in The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair

The biopic, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, features Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Nair famously took on the British empire in a case against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Said a source close to the project, “Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday play lawyers. Akshay plays a senior and highly respected lawyer while Ananya is just starting out and looks up to Akshay for guidance. There is no romantic interest between the two.”

Akshay was last seen in Tinu Suresh Desai’s Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, which released in October. The film was based on the herculean efforts of Jaswant Singh Gill who saved a large number of miners trapped in a flooded mine in Raniganj in 1989. Akshay played the character of Gill while the film also starred Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra and Kumud Mishra. The movie recently started streaming on Netflix.

