True to its promise of presenting full of life, extensive, unexpectedly entertaining, and wholesome content to its audience, discovery+ announces yet another exciting slate of brand-new originals along with returns of its super-successful franchise Mission Frontline. Audiences will also be treated to Sara Ali Khan in a never seen before avatar as the show returns in August.

Speaking on the announcement of the new content line up Megha Tata, Managing Director- South Asia, Discovery Inc said, “Our upcoming content slate demonstrates our constant determination of bringing original, full of life, bold and unexpected stories to our audience. By on-boarding personalities from different walks of life like Sports, Bollywood, music and comedy among others, we have made a conscious effort at expanding our reach and engaging with a new set of audience. We aim at using our platform as a medium to connect people through the art of storytelling and the line-up ranging from documentary to reality TV has something for every generation to enjoy, further strengthening our Family, Facts & Fun premise.”

Banijay Asia Founder & CEO, Deepak Dhar said, “Content consumption patterns have changed drastically in the last 2 years. People are consuming content faster and need more if they like a certain genre. With a plethora of content available to view on OTT platforms, it is immensely challenging, yet potentially lucrative for us to create stories that resonate with the audience. Our partnership with discovery+ gives us the freedom to work on different concepts as the brand is not limited to one genre. With our next special Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan, we have taken our relationship with Discovery to the next level after Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. We are confident that this show will deliver a special message we want to convey to our target audience and inspire them.”

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in action with the Veerangana Force in Assam. The audience will get to see her in a never-seen-before avatar performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India's first female commando unit to tackle rising crime against women in the state.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.