Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.08.2021 | 3:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mimi Bellbottom Toofaan Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Sara Ali Khan to be seen in action with Veerangana Force in Assam in new season of Mission Frontline on Discovery+

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

True to its promise of presenting full of life, extensive, unexpectedly entertaining, and wholesome content to its audience, discovery+ announces yet another exciting slate of brand-new originals along with returns of its super-successful franchise Mission Frontline. Audiences will also be treated to Sara Ali Khan in a never seen before avatar as the show returns in August.

Sara Ali Khan to be seen in action with Veerangana Force in Assam new Mission Frontline season on Discovery+

Speaking on the announcement of the new content line up Megha Tata, Managing Director- South Asia, Discovery Inc said, “Our upcoming content slate demonstrates our constant determination of bringing original, full of life, bold and unexpected stories to our audience. By on-boarding personalities from different walks of life like Sports, Bollywood, music and comedy among others, we have made a conscious effort at expanding our reach and engaging with a new set of audience. We aim at using our platform as a medium to connect people through the art of storytelling and the line-up ranging from documentary to reality TV has something for every generation to enjoy, further strengthening our Family, Facts & Fun premise.”

Banijay Asia Founder & CEO, Deepak Dhar said, “Content consumption patterns have changed drastically in the last 2 years. People are consuming content faster and need more if they like a certain genre. With a plethora of content available to view on OTT platforms, it is immensely challenging, yet potentially lucrative for us to create stories that resonate with the audience. Our partnership with discovery+ gives us the freedom to work on different concepts as the brand is not limited to one genre. With our next special Mission Frontline with Sara Ali Khan, we have taken our relationship with Discovery to the next level after Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. We are confident that this show will deliver a special message we want to convey to our target audience and inspire them.”

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in action with the Veerangana Force in Assam. The audience will get to see her in a never-seen-before avatar performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India's first female commando unit to tackle rising crime against women in the state.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan poses in an all-black bralette and thigh-high slit skirt for her latest photoshoot

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey’s…

Kiara Advani to reunite with Bhool Bhulaiyaa…

Kartik Aaryan to wrap up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2…

MyGlamm launches first National TVC starring…

SCOOP: Kartik Aaryan and Ekta Kapoor's…

Kartik Aaryan to star in Ekta Kapoor and Jay…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification