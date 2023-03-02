Kurkure, which is one of India’s most loved snack brands, has onboarded Sara as its brand ambassador.

Sara Ali Khan is on a roll currently, becoming the face of major brands across categories. Now, Kurkure, which is one of India’s most loved snack brands, has onboarded Sara as its brand ambassador. Sara Ali Khan, has been onboarded as the new brand ambassador. She made the announcement with an entertaining Instagram reel that shows her in her natural element.

Sara Ali Khan becomes new brand ambassador for Kurkure

In the caption, she wrote, "Finally I can tell you all happily. I’m part of this chatpatta Family ️ Ab Kurkure mai lagega Sara ka tadka! Everyone should enjoy it all ladies and ladka♀️ Iss family mai masala na hoga kam Fine for masti, tasty, zayekedar fun."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan has a prestigious endorsement profile despite her age. She is the face of a number of high-end brands, as listed below: – Fanta, Puma, Maybelline, JBL, Vivo, Veet, Garnier, Purplle, Mamaearth, HealthifyMe, The Souled Store, with Kurkure being the latest addition. Synonymous to the brand, the actress is known for her fun and playful persona that adds a bit of masti in the daily lives of her fans, and is the perfect fit for the brand. Sara will be an active part of upcoming Kurkure campaigns and will promote the brand and products across all traditional and digital platforms in the country.

Looking ahead, Sara has a promising line up of films in her kitty. She has Laxman Utekar's next untitled film, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey. Sara Ali Khan has also signed up to play the lead in patriotic drama Ae Watan Mere Watan. She plays the role of a freedom fighter in this film, which will be released directly on OTT. Sara is also a part of Homi Adajania's next, titled Murder Mubarak.

