Pathaan makers come up with ‘buy one get one free’ offer in the film’s sixth weekend

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan was expected to do well at the box office before its release. It seemed that the Siddharth Anand directorial venture will bring SRK back to his winning ways. But what the film has achieved after its release has been more then unprecedented. Pathaan became the first Hindi film to cross the mammoth Rs 500 crores figure nett in India and around Rs 1000 crore gross worldwide.

In fact, Pathaan is still getting audience despite the release of a few films with prominent actors in the last few weeks.

Last month, the movie’s producers Yash Raj Films came up with the scheme of making their film available for only Rs 110. Now, for the film’s sixth weekend (from March 3 to March 5), the makers have brought in a unique scheme of buy one get one free. To avail this offer, the viewers will need to use the coupon code: Pathaan.

Produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is a spy action thriller, which also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Pathaan had its share of controversies before its release from the leaders and supporters of the ruling party. Sharing how she and SRK sailed through that period, Deepika recently told India Today, “I can say this for both of us. We don’t know any other way of being. I think that’s just who we are as people and the way we have been brought up by our respective families. We came here [to Mumbai] alone with just dreams and aspirations. All we know is commitment, hard work and humility, and it has gotten us where we are.”

