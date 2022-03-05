Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first webseries Heeramandi on Netflix starts shooting from month-end at Film City in Mumbai where a grand set worth approximately Rs. 1.75 crore has been erected depicting Lahore in 1945.

All the dancing in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi—and it is expected to have a lot of dancing—would now have to be diverted from its original source. Bhansali was all set to team up with Pandit Birju Maharaj for Heeramandi. But with the Kathak maestro’s sudden demise, the dancing in Heeramandi would have to divert to another choreographer.

According to sources, Bhansali is at a loss as to who should now choreograph the dancing in Heeramandi. “With Panditji gone, Bhansali’s ideal second-choice would have been Saroj Khan. But, she too is no more,” says the source.

Given the lacuna, Bhansali may be choreographing the dances himself. The filmmaker has earlier choreographed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dance in Guzaarish.

