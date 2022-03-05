Hollywood legend Will Smith is returning to star in and co-produce the sequel of box office hit I Am Legend with another film icon joining him which is none other than Michael B. Jordan.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is bringing back not only the original star Will Smith but also Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan in what will represent the duo’s first big movie together as stars and producers, with Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman returning to pen the sequel and produce as well. No plot details have been revealed as yet.

Michael B. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will produce under their Outlier Society banner with Will Smith and Westbrook Studios Co-President/Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone also producing. Ryan Shimazaki will oversee on behalf of Westbrook Studios. Other producers include Akiva Goldman and Greg Lessans via Weed Road Pictures with James Lassiter serving as executive producer.

Released in 2017, the original I Am Legend was adapted by Akiva Goldman from Richard Matheson's 1954 novel. The film saw Will Smith as Robert Neville, a brilliant scientist and the only human in New York City who survives a deadly outbreak that stems from a drug meant to cure cancer which has turned the rest of the population into vampire-like creatures called the Darkseekers. The film was a smash hit for Warner Bros. Studios as it made $585 million worldwide.

