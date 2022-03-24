Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan has been hospitalised for five days now after falling ill. The reports suggest that Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt are in the hospital by his side as Alia Bhatt completes her patchwork shoot of Brahmastra.

The reports reveal that he was admitted to H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai after his immunity was found low.

On Father’s Day, Soni had penned a wrote which read, “Happy Father’s Day daddy! Daddy Jee n me are seen here on the banks of the Ganga near Hrishikesh… a memorable trip that we did not so long ago but it sure does seem like another life! Cheers to another trip when we’re in a better situation hopefully soon. Meanwhile, just feel blessed to have a daddy like you #happyfathersday #fathersanddaughters #hrishikesh #memoriesforlife."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is wrapping up her Brahmastra shoot before she comes back to Mumbai.

