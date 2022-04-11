Is the lovely Samantha now planning to migrate to Mumbai to pursue a career in Hindi cinema? Reliable sources in Hyderabad say that is indeed the case. A source close to Samantha says, “She was looking at a career in Hyderabad. However, the offers in Telugu cinema are not all that challenging.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to relocate to Mumbai?

The source says Samantha was in two minds about travelling back-and-forth between Hyderabad and Mumbai as and when required. However, this strategy has not worked with Southern actresses like Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal in the past.

Samantha has for now decided to make Mumbai her home where she has apparently purchased property already for her home.

