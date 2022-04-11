comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.04.2022 | 10:21 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Attack – Part I Dasvi The Kashmir Files K.G.F – Chapter 2 Bachchhan Paandey
follow us on

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to relocate to Mumbai?

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

Is the lovely Samantha now planning to migrate to Mumbai to pursue a career in Hindi cinema? Reliable sources in Hyderabad say that is indeed the case. A source close to Samantha says, “She was looking at a career in Hyderabad. However, the offers in Telugu cinema are not all that challenging.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to relocate to Mumbai?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to relocate to Mumbai?

The source says Samantha was in two minds about travelling back-and-forth between Hyderabad and Mumbai as and when required. However, this strategy has not worked with Southern actresses like Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal in the past.

Samantha has for now decided to make Mumbai her home where she has apparently purchased property already for her home.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares first image with Naga Chaitanya post-divorce; celebrates special milestone with former husband

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shiv Subramaniam, Parinda screenwriter and…

Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi claims he…

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal starring Varun…

EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Desai claims he is not…

Alia Bhatt’s family members confirm her…

Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification