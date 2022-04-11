comscore

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey pushed to April 22; K.G.F: Chapter 2 to have solo release

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

It's official! K.G.F: Chapter 2 starring Yash is getting a solo release as makers of Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have once again postponed the film. The sports drama will now release on April 22 making way for the K.G.F sequel to have a solo release on April 14.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey release postponed again; to now release in on April 22

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey pushed to April 22; K.G.F: Chapter 2 to have solo release

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, which is the remake of Nani's film with the same name, is once again facing postponement. The film was slated for December 2021 release earlier. Due to the pandemic, the film was postponed until the makers announced April 14, 2022, as the release date. Now, to avoid the clash with the much-awaited sequel starring Kannada superstar Yash, the film will now arrive in theatres on April 22.

Says film producer Aman Gill, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.”

Jersey is a story of the human spirit and a celebration of an underdog's triumph. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, and Ronit Kamra, the film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, presented by Allu Arvind, and produced by Dil Raju, S. Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill.

ALSO READ: Advance bookings for Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey to start on April 9

More Pages: Jersey Box Office Collection

