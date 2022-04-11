Comedian Munawar Faruqui got a lot of media attention over the past weekend when he revealed that he was married and has a child, in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. In the recent episode, Kangana talked about the buzz around him on social media, and questioned him to reveal the truth, to which Munawar agreed.

Lock Upp: Comedian Munawar Faruqui makes shocking revelation that he was married and has a son; hasn't lived with family for 1.5 years

Everyone was shocked when she showed a blurry image on the screen which was a picture of his family. The comedian refused to talk about the picture. “I don't want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about," Munawar said.

Kangana went on to add her personal experiences with married men as an example and how it became a controversy while referring to her infamous scandal with actor Hrithik Roshan, without mentioning his name. She then mentioned that it was Munawar’s decision if he wished to speak on it or not, but his silence would create a negative image on social media.

Based on Kangana’s comment, Munawar revealed that he was married and that he also had a child from that marriage. He says he hasn’t lived with his wife and son for 1.5 years and was married at a very young age. He further mentioned that his marriage and separation is already in the court, which is why he didn’t want to talk about it in public.

Anjali Arora, who is a fellow contestant, recently confessed her love for him in the show. She remained silent after hearing this. Munawar also revealed that he was doing the show for his son. Further, Munawar opened up to Saisha Shinde. He said that he does not want anything to affect his son and this issue has been bothering him for 2 years. He said, “I don’t want ki jo cheezon ka ab matlab hi nahi hai wo cheezein baahar aaye. There’s already a lot, there’re so many things, there’re so many tags, I don’t want another thing.”

