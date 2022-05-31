Days after the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, Mumbai Police has beefed up the security of Hindi film superstar Salman Khan. The decision was taken after analyzing the threat levels towards the actor after Lawrence Bishnoi was named the prime suspect in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Talking to Hindustan Times, a senior police official said, "We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan."

Bishnoi had reportedly planned a plot to assassinate Khan over his involvement in a blackbuck poaching case. Blackbucks are considered sacred creatures by the Bishnoi community.

In 2008, outside a court, Lawrence Bishnoi had said that they will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. He had also said, “Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now, they are accusing me of crimes for no reason."

Bishnoi's close associate Rahul alias Sunni was arrested in 2020 for murder when he revealed that they had hatched a plan to assassinate Salman Khan. The police also got to know that he had visited Mumbai to conduct a recce for the murder of Salman Khan.

