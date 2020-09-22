Bollywood Hungama

Salman Khan’s legal representative says actor has no stake in KWAN; Nikhil Dwivedi says all information available on ROC website

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On Tuesday, reports of Salman Khan owning a majority stake in the KWAN talent management agency was carried by a leading news channel. The actor's legal team has however denied the reports. KWAN talent management came under the radar of the NCB after they questioned Jaya Saha in the drug probe that emerged during Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. NCB also summoned the CEO of KWAN.

Following Salman Khan's name getting involved with KWAN, his legal representative Anand Desai issued a statement. "Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr. Salman Khan, a leading Indian actor, has a majority stake in the talent management agency KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited. It is clarified that Mr. Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in Kwan or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrains from publishing false reports about our client," the statement read.

Actor and Producer Nikhil Dwivedi who has produced Dabangg 3 took to his Twitter handle and said that the reports are false and malicious. "This NEWS is FALSE, MALICIOUS & MISCHIEVOUS. No stake of any kind is owned by #SalmanKhan or by any of his associates in #Kwan. Such knowledge in today's times is easily available in the public domain & its deplorable that a major News Channel can't verify as much. #Sad #Shameful," he wrote.

Responding to a Twitter user who questioned his tweet, he clarified that all the data is available in the ROC (Registrar of Companies) website. "Madam today I ll share with u a VERY BIG SECRET..Winking face There is smthing as a #ROCwebsite by #GOI whre details of partnership &equity structure of every co in #India is available. One just needs to go on it & VERIFY. I suggest you believe it far more than any press report#SalmanKhan," he wrote.


ALSO READ: Salman Khan ropes in Tamil stars Bharath Srinivasan, Megha Akash and Narra Srinu for Radhe 

