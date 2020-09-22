Salman Khan will soon resume work on Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai. The patchwork of the film remains, along with some crucial scenes and a dance sequence with Disha Patani. Meanwhile, for pan India appeal, the actor has reportedly roped in Tamil stars Bharath Srinivasan, Megha Akash, and Narra Srinu in the film.

Bharath Srinivasan will essay the role of an undercover cop and will reportedly share scenes with Salman Khan. As per a daily, Megha Akash plays his colleague and has filmed several action sequences. Coming to Narra Srinu, Prabhu Dheva loved his work and thought he was fit to add comic quotient to the film. Known for his deadpan humour, Salman Khan will have a chase sequence with Srinu.

Salman Khan is also working with action directors Anbu-Arivu, who worked on KGF Chapter 1 and won National Award for it. They have worked on hand to hand combat scenes.

The shooting of Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai will reportedly resume in October.

