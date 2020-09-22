Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.09.2020 | 10:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Salman Khan ropes in Tamil stars Bharath Srinivasan, Megha Akash and Narra Srinu for Radhe

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan will soon resume work on Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai. The patchwork of the film remains, along with some crucial scenes and a dance sequence with Disha Patani. Meanwhile, for pan India appeal, the actor has reportedly roped in Tamil stars Bharath Srinivasan, Megha Akash, and Narra Srinu in the film.

Salman Khan ropes in Tamil stars Bharath Srinivasan, Megha Akash and Narra Srinu for Radhe

Bharath Srinivasan will essay the role of an undercover cop and will reportedly share scenes with Salman Khan. As per a daily, Megha Akash plays his colleague and has filmed several action sequences. Coming to Narra Srinu, Prabhu Dheva loved his work and thought he was fit to add comic quotient to the film. Known for his deadpan humour, Salman Khan will have a chase sequence with Srinu.

Salman Khan is also working with action directors Anbu-Arivu, who worked on KGF Chapter 1 and won National Award for it. They have worked on hand to hand combat scenes.

The shooting of Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai will reportedly resume in October

ALSO READ: Will Satyameva Jayate 2 CLASH with Salman Khan’s Radhe on Eid 2021? Milap Zaveri BREAKS silence

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin…

Anurag Kashyap’s first wife stands in…

“These allegations are completely false,…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: AIIMS…

Joy Personal Care signs Kriti Sanon as brand…

Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Anjana Sukhani…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification