Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Just yesterday Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that a number of guests from Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash had tested Covid positive. While the names of attendees who tested positive were unknown, a few celebrities who coincidentally were at Karan’s bash have reportedly been tested covid positive. In fact, Kartik Aaryan, who was all set to perform at IIFA 2022, took to his Instagram handle expressing his displeasure of not being able to attend the event due to Covid. Now the grapevine is abuzz with news of three more big names falling prey to the virus.

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have all three been tested Covid positive. While there is no confirmation of the same, Shah Rukh Khan was absent from the IIFA 2022 weekend, on the other hand Vicky Kaushal did make an appearance at the awards function raising questions on whether he tested positive after returning. As for Katrina Kaif, reports state that the actress has in fact tested covid positive due to which the shoot schedule for her film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi that is directed by Sriram Ragahavan has been rescheduled.

While it remains uncertain whether the three have definitely tested positive, media reports have been abuzz claiming that Karan Johar’s bash turn out to be a massive virus hotspot. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, rumours state that Om: The Battle Within star Aditya Roy Kapoor, who recently unveiled the motion poster of his film, and who was also in attendance at Karan’s bash has tested positive.

Also Read: Rs. 500 crores riding on Shah Rukh Khan as he returns with three films in 2023 after a four-year hiatus

