Salman Khan and Revathi will be sharing screen after over three decades, although details about her character are currently kept under wraps

It has been over 30 years since Salman Khan and Revathi’s 1991 romantic film Love released but it still remains memorable for the viewers, especially for the song, ‘Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya.’ Now, the two stars are all set to reunite after 32 years in Yash Raj Films’ ambitious action saga Tiger 3.

The news has been shared by journalist Himesh Mankad on Twitter. He wrote, “Salman Khan and Revathi reunite on Tiger 3 - 32 Years after #Love, #SalmanKhan and #Revathi will be seen sharing the screen-space in #Tiger3. Character details kept under wraps. The action packed thriller is set for a Diwali 2023 release.”

SALMAN KHAN & REVATHI REUNITE ON TIGER 3 - 32 Years after #Love, #SalmanKhan and #Revathi will be seen sharing the screen-space in #Tiger3. Character details kept under wraps. The action packed thriller is set for a Diwali 2023 release. — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) November 26, 2022

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is one of the most excitedly awaited films of Bollywood. Being the third film in the Tiger series after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, it will repeat the casting of Katrina Kaif, who plays the leading lady opposite Salman, and Ranvir Shorey. Apart from Revathi, the makers have also roped in the fresh cast of Emraan Hashmi and Vishal Jethwa. The film will also have a special cameo from Shah Rukh Khan.

Although Salman and Revathi didn’t share screen after Love, the actor did act in her directorial venture Phir Milenge in 2004. The film, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty, spoke about AIDS awareness.

As an actor, Revathi was last seen in the emotional saga Aye Zindagi, which released just last month.

