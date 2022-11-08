Aditya Chopra, the head of India’s biggest production house Yash Raj Films, is building the biggest Indian franchise with his concept of the spy universe that will be an action spectacle for audiences. Pathaan, Tiger, and War, in which Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Kabir, are three important pieces of this spy universe that is shaping up to be a theatrical experience like no other. While it is confirmed, that Salman Khan as Tiger will appear in Pathaan, now we have confirmed information that Shah Rukh Khan will appear in Tiger 3 for a mind-boggling sequence!

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 post release of Pathaan

“Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after Pathaan's release, thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise! In Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman, and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up to the grand finale of the spy universe. While Salman will be seen in Pathaan, now Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 and an extensive shooting schedule is being planned to shoot this exciting portion immediately after Pathaan’s release on Jan 25, 2023!” reveals a top industry source.

The source adds, “This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love. The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in riveting, edge-of-the-seat sequences that are important for the plot to move forward. Now, all eyes are on when Hrithik Roshan will enter the spy universe!”

Also Read: Ayan Mukerji talks about Shah Rukh Khan’s sequence in Brahmastra; says, “It was one of the pillar sequences”

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.