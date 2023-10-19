The trailer of Tiger 3 was instantly lapped up by audiences and now the makers are gearing up to take the excitement higher by unveiling the first song, 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' which will drop on Monday October 23.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s party track, ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ from Tiger 3 to release on October 23

The first song is a dance number sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi featuring Salman and Katrina Kaif, the second song is a romantic track that will touch the hearts of audiences and fans alike!

Director Maneesh Sharma revealed, “We can’t wait for ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ to drop next week! Katrina’s ethereal beauty and the chemistry between the two makes it the perfect formula to have everyone dancing! We had a lot of fun filming in Cappadocia, Turkey, and this will be another huge dance chartbuster to add to the already enviable list of successes that Salman and Katrina have had together.”

Tiger 3 is set to release this year on November 12, Sunday.

