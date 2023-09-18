Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s upcoming project is said to be an action thriller set against the backdrop of the Indian Army.

Readers may recall that recently it was reported that Salman Khan and Karan Johar are reuniting for director Vishnuvardhan's next film, 25 years after their blockbuster hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While there have been media reports that Trisha, Samantha, and Anushka Shetty are in talks to join the cast, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Karan Johar and Vishnuvardhan are yet to cast any actors for the film.

Salman Khan-Karan Johar film to start in December, casting to begin in October: Report

According to sources close to the development, Vishnuvardhan is busy completing his commitment to a Tamil film at the moment and will dive into the casting of Salman Khan's next film in the first week of October.

"Of course, there are two names that have been discussed internally, but those are not from the ones circulating in the media. Karan and Vishnu will start having conversations with actors for the action thriller set against the backdrop of the Indian Army from October," revealed a source close to the development.

The yet-untitled film will be Vishnuvardhan's second Hindi film after the national award-winning debut, Shershaah. It is touted to be based on one of the most heroic wins of India.

"The script, screenplay, and dialogue draft are locked. Basic prep work is also done, and Vishnu intends to dive completely into the world of this war-based action thriller from October. The team is targeting to start the film with a brief schedule in the first half of December and then reunite for a marathon shoot in January," the source informed, adding further that Salman has already started his prep work for the film.

"Salman is committed to getting in the shape to play a paramilitary officer. He is hitting the gym daily and following a strict diet," the source added.

Speaking of the professional front, lately, KJo is making headlines for two of his projects, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was released in July, and KILL, which had its world premiere at TIFF 2023. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3.

