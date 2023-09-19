Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021, marking a significant moment in their relationship. In a recent conversation, Vicky, who hails from a nuclear family, shared insights into his life with Katrina, who comes from a large family of six sisters and a brother. The actor expressed his admiration for Katrina's family, describing them as down-to-earth and enjoyable company.

Vicky Kaushal shares that Katrina Kaif is his “biggest and most brutal critic”; says, “She is a straight bullet”

Talking to India Today, Vicky said, “It's great, they are fun people and they are as normal as any other family, very loving people. I always love hanging out with them, whenever that opportunity comes. When it's a full house, all the siblings get together, and the entire family comes together, it's like a party.”

During the conversation, the actor candidly revealed that Katrina Kaif serves as his most honest and uncompromising critic. He explained, “Katrina is my biggest critic, she is the most brutal critic. My parents also tell me the truth about what was good or bad, but they will still come with a soft line first, like 'Dekh yaar, yeh sab achcha tha par.' But Katrina is straight, she is a straight bullet. If it's good, then also she is straight and if she doesn't like anything, then also she will be upfront about it.”

Vicky further shared, “We discuss but not very seriously, we causally discuss scripts, or else we will discuss how the shoot was, we talk about work only in that way. We don't make our house like an office by discussing too much work.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand, Katrina’s last film was Phone Bhoot, which was a theatrical release. Both these actors have a bunch of projects in their pipeline. Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. Whereas Vicky has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and YRF's The Great Indian Family.

