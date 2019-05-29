Bollywood Hungama
Salman Khan gets unexpected competition from Priyanka Chopra’s universe

BySubhash K. Jha

Just when everyone thought Salman Khan would have a free run this Eid with Bharat comes a whirlwind that may possibly sweep Salman’s festive offering off its feet. On June 5, the day when Bharat is being unleashed, Fox-Star is all set to release the latest super-hero film X-Men: Dark Phoenix from Marvel.

We all know what Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame has done to the box office the world over. Interestingly, X-Men: Dark Phoenix releases in the US on June 7. In India its release date has been pre-poned by two days to June 5 only so that it can be released on the same day as Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.

A source close to the X-Men: Dark Phoenix distributors Fox-Star says they want to put up an “honourable competition for Bharat”. X-Men: Dark Phoenix is being released in four languages viz. English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Interestingly Sophie Turner who is Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law plays the lead in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Priyanka as we all know walked out of Bharat at the last moment leaving Salman very upset and angry.

Also Read: Salman Khan reveals why Priyanka Chopra’s last minute exit from Bharat was embarassing

