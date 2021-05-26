In the ongoing crisis, where the nation is severely affected by the second wave of the novel coronavirus, many celebrities have come forward to help the people in need. Karan Kundrra is also one of the few celebrities who has been actively helping people out.

Recently, while talking to a leading daily Karan Kundra shared that he has joined hands with Uday Foundation to provide help to the Covid-19 victims. He also revealed how the Cyclone was a barrier in his mission.

Karan, who is currently shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai in Silvassa, said that they had a very bad network due to the cyclone and lost almost all communication for almost 4 days. The actor was not even able to connect with his parents. Karan shared that he and his foundation have been trying to repost and re-share people’s needs and queries about whatever they were facing difficulty with, during these pandemic times and are also looking to contribute something big.

On joining hands with Uday Foundation, Karan revealed that they have been providing wellness kits, medicines for Covid patients and distributing oximeters.

He also said that as soon as he got to find out about the Uday Foundation, he found out that they were really legit and that’s when he decided to went ahead and made a contribution. A lot of Karan's family members are also in the medical field and already been helping out in shipping oxygen concentrators and other things. Uday Foundation also has a social media base to ensure that the right people are connected with each other.

