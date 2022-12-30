Raveena Tandon took to her social media handle and shared a bunch of selfies, clicked by Salman Khan.

On December 27, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday. While the inside photos and videos of his star-studded birthday bash are still trending on the internet, actress Raveena Tandon has some special images to share featuring her along with Salman and his younger brother and actor Arbaaz Khan.

Salman Khan clicks “goofy” selfies with Raveena Tandon and Arbaaz Khan, see pics

Interestingly, all the photos in Raveena’s carousel post are selfies clicked by Salman though most of them are appearing blurred. The trio is seen smiling as they pose for the cameras for some goofy selfies. Instagramming the multiple-picture post, the KGF star wrote, “The goofiness never stops when you know @beingsalmankhan is taking the selfies,” followed by a hashtag reading “selfie le le re” along with a bunch of laughing emoticons.

Their goofiness didn’t stop there. Reacting to the post, Arbaaz Khan commented, “Absolutely crazy (monkey and laughing emojis).” Meanwhile, Raveena replied, “@Arbaazkhanofficial (two laughing emojis) at least one is in focus!!” Simultaneously, a section of fans also dropped their reaction in the comments section. “This looks so much fun,” wrote an Insta user, while another added, “So many memories of so many films.”

Speaking of Salman Khan’s 57th birthday, Raveena had shared a throwback photo along with one of the latest photos of the duo. “Happy happy Birthday dearest @beingsalmankhan ! Loadsa love,” she wrote in the caption.

On the other hand, the grand birthday bash saw the presence of numerous Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Suniel Shetty, Sangeet Bijlani, Sonakshi Sinha and Iulia Vantur, among many others.

Coming to the professional front, Khan was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, which was released in 2021. He has a couple of projects scheduled to release next year, including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

