Ishaan Khatter to romance Janhvi Kapoor in Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi remake of Dear Comrade?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the immense success of Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy, Karan Johar got the rights of the South superstar’s next film Dear Comrade even before its official release. Karan Johar, who has an array of films in the pipeline, is planning to bring back the Dhadak pair Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter with a romantic thriller.

If the reports are to be believed, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are the first choice for the remake of Dear Comrade. Janhvi made her debut alongside Ishaan in Shashank Khaitan‘s Dhadak in 2018. It would be interesting to see the two stars come together. Also, interestingly, Janhvi Kapoor is a big fan of Vijay Deverakonda.

However, Karan had clarified that casting for the film is underway. “All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th ! Also a CLARIFICATION! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet! The planning for this lovely film is underway!,” he wrote on Twitter.

On July 23, Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce Dear Comrade Hindi remake. Sharing the poster of Dear Comrade along with the makers and Vijay himself, he wrote, “Stunning and powerful love story! With top notch performances and exceptional music by @justin_tunes. On point debut direction by @bharatkamma. @TheDeverakonda is BRILLIANT as is @iamRashmika. Well done @MythriOfficial! ANNOUNCING that @DharmaMovies to REMAKE this beautiful film.”

Earlier, Karan shared a picture with Vijay Deverakonda and wrote, “Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade ! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!”

Dear Comrade stars Vijay Deverakonda as a student leader who falls in love with a cricketer, Rashmika Mandanna. The film is set to release on July 26.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter will be next starring in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Kaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao. The actress will also be starring in Gunjan Saxena biopic which is tentatively titled Kargil Girl. She will also be seen in Takht.

ALSO READ: Dhadak pair Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to star in Karan Johar’s romantic thriller?

