Actor Akash Thosar of the Marathi film Sairat fame has bagged an important role in the Abhay Deol starrer 1962: The War in the Hills. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the web series will see Akash as a member of the army. The series also stars Sumeet Vyas amongst other prominent actors.

The series is a Hotstar special and is inspired by true events and narrates an untold story of bravery and valour and how an army of 125 Indians stood against 3000 Chinese. As per reports, Thosar will essay the role of Kishan, who is part of the battalion led by Major Suraj Singh. For Thosar this is a dream project as he had a dream to be a part of the Indian army in real life.

“Ever since I was a child, I had a dream of joining the Indian Army and I had also tried giving my tests twice to get selected before getting into the movie industry. Not only an Army officer but I also tried to enrol myself in the police services. If I wasn't an actor, my career was definitely to join the forces to protect our country," Thosar said in a statement.

"Whenever I wore the uniform I felt differently, as if I was actually a part of the Army and would look at myself that way," he added.

1962: The War in the Hills will premiere on February 26.

