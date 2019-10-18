All set to expand his horizons as a Naga Sadhu in Laal Kaptaan, Saif Ali Khan has been promoting his upcoming film in full swing. He has always challenged himself when it comes to working and has taken risks, making him one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Just like her Abba, Sara Ali Khan has also been one of the best new-age debutantes we have come across in a long time.

After wrapping her shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s frequent meet-ups led the rumour mills churning. It was reported that the two actors were dating after Sara confessed on Koffee With Karan about her crush on Kartik. In the episode, Saif Ali Khan joked about being okay with Kartik taking Sara if he has money.

During the Laal Kaptaan promotions, he finally had something to say about their alleged relationship and went on to say that he trusts Sara’s values. He says Sara usually likes nice people and Kartik might be a lovely guy because he has known what kind of things Sara is drawn to. Talking more about the two, he says if Sara has chosen him, then he must be nice.

