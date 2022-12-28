comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL is now streaming on Netflix

Bollywood News

Double XL is now available on Netflix. The film released in theaters on November 4, 2022.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Satram Ramani’s directed film, Double XL, is now available on Netflix. The film was released on November 4, 2022, in theatres. It was reported earlier that Netflix has bagged the OTT rights of this film. The subscribers of Netflix are able to stream the film now.

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL is now streaming on Netflix

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL is now streaming on Netflix

Taking it to Instagram on December 28, 2022, Netflix India announced this news with the poster of Double XL along with caption, “Rajshri & Saira are coming to punch down on stereotypical beauty standards. Catch their tale of friendship and dreams on Double XL, streaming now only on Netflix”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)


The story of the film revolved around two plus size women coming from Uttar Pradesh and urban New Delhi. It was a film where two females discovered and navigated their lives, celebrated female friendship and embraced body positivity, thereby breaking the myth that beauty of a person corresponds to their body size.

This film had an apt star cast with a good concept; however, the film failed to make its mark and received negative reviews from critics.

Huma Qureshi was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Monica O My Darling, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film received great success and is also available on Netflix. This talented actress will be next seen in Piyush Gupta directed film, titled, Tarla, a biopic on noted food writer and chef, Tarla Dalal.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Double XL and is expected to be seen next in Aditya Sarpotdar’s directed film, Kakuda, opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi shares screen with Shikhar Dhawan in Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL

More Pages: Double XL Box Office Collection

