Batwoman actress Ruby Rose has announced her exit from the TV series leaving the fans in shock. The news came in on Tuesday, May 19, that the actress will no longer play the role of Kate Keen / Batwoman on the CW series.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” Ruby shared in a statement to Variety. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you, Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

Now, the makers are looking to replace Ruby Rose and are determined to move forward with the show with a new actress taking over the role. “Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” Warner Bros. TV, the CW and Berlanti Productions said in a joint statement to Variety.

The statement further read, “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."