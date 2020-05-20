Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.05.2020 | 10:58 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Atul Kasbekar and Manish Mundhra bring Bollywood celebrities together to produce PPE kits for frontline workers

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Atul Kasbekar and Manish Mundhra bring Bollywood celebrities together to produce PPE kits for frontline workers

Atul Kasbekar, celebrity photographer and producer has been actively trying to help fight the global pandemic and recently Atul joined hands with Manish Mundhra and the celebrity shout-out platform Tring to fight the global Covid-19 Pandemic with help from various celebrities from the industry.

Atul Kasbekar and Manish Mundhra bring Bollywood celebrities together to produce PPE kits for frontline workers

Everyone is doing their bit to make sure that we as a nation are doing our best to fight the global pandemic. Atul Kasbekar and Manish have brought various celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Vir Das, Mrunal Thakur, and others together and they have provided PPE kits to the frontline workers who are risking their lives on a daily basis.

The actors have also urged people to make donations for the production of these essential kits that are being distributed across the country. Atul and Manish along with Vikas Khanna have also secured huge amounts of rations for Noida and Mumbai in these trying times.

Atul Kasbekar is one of the most renowned photographers known for his Kingfisher Calendar Shoots.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Actor Zayed Khan to be relaunched by father…

Suniel Shetty reveals why Hera Pheri 3 has…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for…

Find out why Ramanand Sagar refused to hand…

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi to…

Sonakshi Sinha to auction her artwork to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification