Actor Ronit Roy runs a security agency called Ace Security that provides bodyguards for celebrities. He recently revealed that he lost many clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that only actors Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan supported him during the tough time when he had also considered shutting down the firm.

Talking to a leading daily, Ronit Roy said that post the lockdown in March 2020, he had decided to shut down his security agency. However, he decided to keep the employees on the roster as they were all in need of funds for personal reasons. He said his clients, the “so-called stars”, went away. He said that only Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar stood by him during the lockdown and he is grateful to them.

Ronit further said that when work resumed he asked his 110 employees to return to their duties. However, 40 of them declined as they did not want to come back from their hometowns. Upset by the perceived indifference by the employees, he has now changed the way his agency operates. He said that he has resumed operations and doe not have anyone on the roster now and has devised some way to pay the staff.

Further talking about lost clients coming back to him when the situation improved, Ronit said that those clients were never short on money and when few approached him again he refused to work with them.

