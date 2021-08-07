Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.08.2021 | 10:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mimi Bellbottom Toofaan Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Salman Khan dispatches 5 tempos of essentials to flood-affected areas of Chiplun, Mahad and villages near Mahabaleshwar

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Sonu Sood, actor Salman Khan has stepped up to help those in need in flood-affected areas in Maharashtra. The actor has reportedly dispatched five tempos of essentials to flood-affected areas of Chiplun, Mahad, and other villages near Mahabaleshwar. Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra's cabinet minister of tourism and environment, flagged off the vehicles.

Salman Khan dispatches 5 tempos of essentials to flood-affected areas of Chiplun, Mahad and villages near Mahabaleshwar

According to a daily, Rahul N Kanal, Yuva Sena leader and president of I Luv Mumbai Foundation, is coordinating the relief efforts with Salman Khan. He revealed that they have sent 500 ration kits with five kilos of rice and wheat each, two kilos of dal, one litre oil, one kilo tea powder and two kilos of mixed spices in every kit. They have also dispatched 50,000 bottles of mineral water, 5,000 sanitary napkins, and 50,000 biscuit packets. In addition to these essentials, they have included utensils and some ready-to-eat meals. Salman Khan has asked the locals about their requirements.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has sent 1 lakh packets of milk to the flood-affected areas.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala block Diwali 2022 for Farhad Samji’s comedy Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SF9’s Rowoon and Park Eun Bin’s upcoming…

Miley Cyrus offers to share LGBTQIA+…

Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth announce…

Social media sensation Sahdev Dirdo of…

Tiger Shroff to croon 'Vande Mataram', song…

Karan Johar graces the stage of Indian Idol…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification