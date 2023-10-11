Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Rohit Shetty's digital debut, Indian Police Force, starring Siddharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty will hit the screens during the Diwali 2023 weekend. With the series, Rohit Shetty was to continue his tradition of having a release on Diwali, however this time on OTT platform. In the recent turn of events, Rohit Shetty and his partner, Amazon Prime, have decided to delay the release.

Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force delayed from Diwali to avoid a clash with the Cricket World Cup

"While the series is ready for its launch, Rohit Shetty and team Amazon Prime have taken a strategic move to delay the series from the Diwali weekend. It's a decision taken in the best interest of the series, as the makers didn't want to clash with the on-going cricket World Cup. The digital conversations around the Diwali period will revolve around two things - Cricket World Cup and Tiger 3 - and Amazon is clear on not being the third choice of audience," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

A new release date has been locked and will be announced this week. The series is touted to be the digital wing of Rohit's cop universe and will soon integrate itself into the feature film format too. Keep on reading Bollywood Hungama as we will be breaking the new date of launch very soon!

Rohit is meanwhile shooting for Singham Again in Hyderabad with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan kicks off the shoot for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again in Hyderabad; Ranveer Singh hints at sharing screen space with her

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.