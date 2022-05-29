Rohit Shetty has dished out a first of its kind action-packed commercial thriller titled Made In India. This drama has all the hallmarks of a Rohit Shetty film – cars, comedy, villains, fights, lots of masala and a larger than life hero – none other than the Desi superstar, Ranveer Singh! At the press conference for the Ching's Secret ad campaign launch, Shetty was asked about the ongoing North vs South films' debate has taken over the internet.

Rohit Shetty weighs in on North vs South debate – “Bollywood kabhi khatam nahi hoga”

Addressing the ongoing debate, Rohit said, “The trend of Bollywood khatam (Bollywood is over) will never happen. In the 80s, when VCRs came to the forefront, people said that theatre will go out of business, and Bollywood is finished. Then recently with the boom of OTT, many people said that Bollywood is finished. So… Bollywood kabhi khatam nahi hoga (Bollywood will never end).”

Taking an interesting Bollywood storytelling route for this dhamakedar commercial, the plot is filled with twists and turns. The villains are after a secret Hakka Noodles formula that only Ranveer knows. While the baddies will go to any length to find the formula, our Desi Chinese hero will stop at nothing to safeguard it.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty will be helming Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. He will return to hosting duties of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

