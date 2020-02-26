Bollywood Hungama

Riteish Deshmukh hopes to make a film on his father’s life someday; says people have offered him scripts

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Riteish Deshmukh is currently gearing up for the release of Ahmed Khan's directorial Baaghi 3. Recently, while interacting with the media, the actor spoke about a film on his late father and former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

It is one of those miraculous journeys of a human being. He started off as a sarpanch (head of Gram Sabha) and went on to become Chief Minister of a state. Many a time, people have written scripts about his life and asked me to make a film but it is not easy," said Riteish.

He said that when a subject is close to your heart, you forget objectivity. Just suppose, I make a film on his life and people say I have shown only the good things about him and not shown the other side of his life. If somebody else makes it, then I will say, 'he wasn't like this, he never used to talk like this and certain things never happened in his life'. So, there will always be a difference in opinions when you make films on such subjects."

However, the actor said that he hopes to make a film on father’s life someday, but it is not on the agenda in the near future.

Meanwhile, Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor will see Riteish Deshmukh play Tiger's elder brother. The third film of the Baaghi franchise is an official remake of the 2012 Tamil blockbuster Vettai. It is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on March 6, 2020.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh says he wanted to work with Nagraj Manjule even before Sairat released

