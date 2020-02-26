Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.02.2020 | 1:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

Riteish Deshmukh says he wanted to work with Nagraj Manjule even before Sairat released

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After playing the villain in Marjaavan, Riteish Deshmukh will next be seen playing one of the central characters in the upcoming film Baaghi 3. In the film with Tiger Shroff in the lead, Riteish Deshmukh plays his brother.

Riteish Deshmukh says he wanted to work with Nagraj Manjule even before Sairat released

Talking to a tabloid, Riteish said that he was surprised when the role came to him. He said that his and Tiger's character's dynamics is like that of a mother and son. In the film, even though he plays the elder brother, Tiger’s character behaves like a mother to him.

While Riteish Deshmukh does not have action sequences in the film, his film on Shivaji Maharaj will see him in a completely different avatar. The actor is currently working on a trilogy on Shivaji Maharaj which will be directed by Nagraj Manjule. Riteish said that he has wanted to work with Nagraj ever since he watched the filmmaker's debut film Fandry. He said that even Manjule wanted to make a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Riteish further said that making a film on Shivaji Maharaj is a big responsibility and that they have to be true to real events and respect the great personality of the Maratha king.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh announces Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj trilogy with Sairat director Nagraj Manjule 

Tags : , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt to star in a social drama, helmed…

Madhya Pradesh announces three month tax…

Malang director Mohit Suri says adults who…

Exclusive: “Rana Daggubati is an absolute…

"Had the best time of my life learning…

Mr India 2: After Shekhar Kapur, filmmaker…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification