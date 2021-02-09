Ashutosh Gowariker's Toolsidas Junior marks the last film of veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor. The filmmaker expressed his condolences and reminisced the bond with the veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor, post his sad demise.

Sharing his thoughts and remembering the actor, Ashutosh Gowariker shared an emotional note on social media and said, "I was a great fan of Rajiv Kapoor, from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days. It was a superb debut performance. I carried that memory with me for many years and then we connected quite a few times since Lagaan. And when an opportunity arrived in the form of my production of TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR, (which is directed by Mridul), I cast him in it."

As Rajiv Kapoor lost his battle to life with a cardiac arrest today, on the 9th February, Ashutosh Gowariker expressed his sorrow as the actor couldn't witness his own performance for one last time in his production Toolsidas Junior. "It was really lovely to work with Rajiv. On sets, he was an absolute professional. And played the part with so much fun, dignity, and ease. What an affable person he was. His performance in TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR is going to surprise everyone. Sadly, he won’t be there to enjoy the accolades he was surely going to receive. My team had called him just a couple of days ago, to set up his interviews for the promotion of TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR. And now, I still cannot believe that I am talking about him in the past tense."

Saddened to hear about the passing of Rajiv Kapoor! I was a fan from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days. We had wrapped shoot for my home production TOOLSIDAS JUNIOR, directed by Mridul! Rajiv was so affable and played his part with much fun & ease. Will miss him deeply!!????‍ pic.twitter.com/hZOiUolMde — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) February 9, 2021

Toolsidas Junior is an inspiring human sports drama produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker & Sunita Gowariker, is written & directed by Mridul.

More Pages: Toolsidas Junior Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.