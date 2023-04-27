Ananya Panday will complete 4 years in the film industry on May 10 this year as her debut film, Student Of The Year 2, was released on May 10, 2019. Since then, she has been a part of 8 films and 1 web series and has worked with prominent filmmakers. Earlier this year, she announced that she has signed talented filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s film. Nearly a month later, it came to light that the shoot was wrapped up. Vikramaditya Motwane even put up a lovely picture of him hugging Ananya and stating that he’s her big fan. Until now, nothing much was known about the film apart from the fact that it’s a cyber thriller.

REVEALED: Ananya Panday’s cyber thriller is titled Control; Vikramaditya Motwane reveals that “it is a ‘computer-generated’ movie, flitting between screens”

Recently, in an in-depth interview with Mid-Day editor Mayank Shekhar, Vikramaditya Motwane unveiled the title of this film. It turns out that his film with Ananya Panday is named Control. He also shared some interesting details about the film, “It’s a ‘computer-generated’ movie, flitting between screens, centred on an Instagram influencer.”

Interestingly, one of Ananya Panday’s forthcoming films, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is also about social media. Co-starring Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, it is produced by Zoya Akhtar and directed by Arjun Varain Singh. Apart from Control and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday will also be seen in the much-awaited comic caper, Dream Girl 2, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. It was supposed to release on July 7 and a few days ago, the makers announced that it will now release on August 25. Ananya also has a web series, Call Me Bae, in her pipeline.

Coming back to Control, it is jointly produced by Vikramaditya Motwane and Nikhil Dwivedi. As per reports, it also stars Vihaan Samat.

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya Motwane’s ambitious web series, Jubilee, was recently released on Amazon Prime Video, on April 7. It is about the actors, actresses and filmmakers who ruled Hindi cinema in the 1940s and 50s. It had an ensemble cast comprising Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ram Kapoor and others.

